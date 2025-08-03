Skip to Content
Traffic stop leads to drug and firearms arrests in Santa Maria

Santa Maria Police Department
By
New
today at 11:15 am
Published 11:33 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Officers from the Santa Maria Police Department Gang Suppression Team say they conducted a traffic stop near BenWiley and El Camino after observing a driver using a cell phone while driving.

Officers say the 24-year-old male Santa Maria resident was using his phone while operating the vehicle and did not have a valid driver's license. They also had a 21-year-old male passenger from Santa Maria.

During the stop, around 6:15 pm on Saturday night, officers say they found an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and a granular substance on the floor that appeared to be narcotics.

Both occupants were removed from the vehicle, and the vehicle was searched. Officers say they found around 6.25 grams of suspected narcotics. Officers say they also found an unserialized 9-millimeter handgun, over $900 in cash, and other indications of narcotics sales.

The pair was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges and booked into the county jail.

Christer Schmidt

