DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria leads to arrest of six allegedly intoxicated drivers

today at 12:58 pm
Published 1:05 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) conducted a DUI checkpoint Saturday night from 6:00 pm to 2:00 am and arrested six drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The checkpoint was held on northbound Broadway, just north of Main Street.

The SMPD says they arrested six drivers who they believed were under the influence of alcohol. They stated that they cited thirteen drivers for driving without a license and two drivers for driving on suspended licenses.

They report that 765 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 130 drivers were screened.

A first-time DUI conviction can result in an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license.

Christer Schmidt

