Male stabbed to death in Thousand Oaks

Ventura County Sheriff's Office
today at 11:00 am
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A Simi Valley resident was stabbed to death Thursday on the 2900 block of Crescent Way in Thousand Oaks.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office (VCSO) sent deputies to the residence around 8:23 pm after multiple 911 calls were made and found a 36-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

The man was transported to Los Robles Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

VCSO say that a 41-year-old male suspect Miguel Angel Reyes Cano from Thousand Oaks is believed to have stabbed the victim with a knife and was seen fleeing the scene with the weapon in a blue 2002 Dodge truck with the license plate 7K43579.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects' whereabouts or the incident are urged to contact Detective Katie Torres at their number.

