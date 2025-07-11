Community members hold rally outside Oxnard City Hall Friday

OXNARD, Calif. - Hundred of people in Ventura County gathered at Oxnard City Hall Friday to rally after Federal Immigration Agents carried out sweeps at two cannabis farms Thursday in Carpinteria and Camarillo. About 200 people were taken.

"To see how many folks showed up today who feel that anger, who feel that frustration, who feel that heartbreak of watching the videos, of joining the frontlines, of seeing the national guard, seeing ICE, seeing border patrol show up to our communities," said Rapid Response Coordinator at 805 Undocufund, Beatriz Basurto. "It's been so overwhelming but it's tremendous to see that how many people are willing to show up for the undocumented community here."

Emotions were high as speeches were given outside city hall demanding the release of those taken on Thursday and demanding change.

Many people showed up with signs and flags and made it known that their voice would be heard.

"Change comes when we come in power and we come in big crowds, we showed yesterday in camarillo we showed resistance," said rally attendee we showed power through the crowds that came through during the early morning."

Following speeches, community members and cars marched up and down the streets of downtown Oxnard, chanting and yelling "say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcomed here" before returning back to city hall.

The emotion and the energy continues to be extremely high and will continue to be that way moving forward.