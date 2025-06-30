Locals gear up for 4th of July festivities, Police crack down on illegal fireworks

GOLETA, Calif.—The Consumer Product Safety Commission says in 2023, there were an estimated 6,400 firework-related injuries between June 16th and July 16th across the United States, when many people are buying and using fireworks for the holiday.



Injuries aren't the only hazard. Fireworks can also lead to wildfires.



“Well, last year we had some kids that were playing with illegal fireworks and caused a vegetation fire. And fortunately, our resources were able to get on scene and contain that fire quickly. But situations can change rapidly,” said Santa Barbara County Fire Department Spokesman Scott Safechuck.



Safechuck says even “safe and sane” fireworks could pose great risks.



In places like Oceano, all fireworks—including “safe and sane” varieties—are now banned.



Safechuck has some tips on how to stay safe.



“If they're going to be using “safe and sane” fireworks in the allocated areas have water nearby. If the firework doesn't go off and it's a dud, squirt it with water and soak it. Don't approach it because it could go off unintentionally in your hand.”



The city of Goleta is hosting its first ever drone show to bypass the dangers that come with fireworks displays.



“A drone show really is a story in the sky. The drones, there's 150 of them. And over the course of 12 to 15 minutes, they will create different images in the sky. Hopefully, that will resonate with our community,” said City of Goleta Community Relations Manager Kelly Hoover.



The drone show will take place from 6- 9 pm at the Dos Pueblos High School football stadium on Friday.



The event is free for the community and will include line dancing, live music, and a variety of food vendors.



Those who decide to use illegal fireworks will face hefty fines.

