Ventura City Council passes “Care Policy” in a 6 to 1 vote

VENTURA, Calif.—Ventura City Hall was packed this evening with community members who assembled to speak out against what they call Federal overreach.

“This isn't just another vote. It's a test of what kind of city we are, whether we submit to hate or we lead with compassion,” said local activist Amber Thompson.

Thompson helped develop the Care Policy to help what she says are some of Ventura’s most vulnerable communities— immigrants, the LGBT community, and those seeking reproductive care.

“These are unprecedented times right now. And so, yes, I definitely think the threat, the attack on these communities is more than it's ever been,” said Thompson.

She says it hits close to home, explaining, “I’m a proud transgender woman. I'm also the mother of a transgender child, and I'm also the mother of a first generation U.S. citizen as well.”

The C.A.R.E. acronym stands for “community, autonomy, rights, and equality”.

but supporters say it’s not only symbolic… it’s strategic.

The non-cooperation policy sets boundaries about what Ventura will—and will not—participate in.

One of the things it does is instruct city officials to withhold city resources such as data sharing from any identity-based enforcement action.

“Seeing people being snatched off the streets of Ventura and Oxnard and all of Ventura County and throughout the nation? That's just that's government overreach. Those are not our federal funds working for us. That's kidnaping,” said Beth Mansfield, who lives in Ventura.

The majority of the attendees were in favor of the Care Policy, but there were a few who were staunchly opposed.

One city council member said California law already protects the community.

He said that restating these laws as city policy is simply symbolic but adds nothing legally enforceable.

Still, after much discussion, the policy passed 6 to 1.