51st annual Summer Solstice parade brings “Wild World” to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Smiles and cheers of joy spread up and down the streets on Santa Barbara and Ortega streets.

Thousands gathered for the 51st annual Summer Solstice Parade which began at 12 p.m. on Saturday. The theme for this years festival is "Wild World" and many eye catching floats and costumes were brought to the festivities like mushrooms, lions and big colorful floats.

"This parade today, to me it really embraces everything, like all colors, all genders, all political affiliations, everybody, kids, grandparents, adults," said parade goer, Lisa Urwick. "You can come in a suit and tie. you can come wearing rainbow and butterfly wings, like nobody cares. it's just whatever you want. it's, it's really a fabulous celebration of just life."

"I really love the parade, it's very fun and watching all the floats and the dancers is very fun," said Carsyn Rose who was attending with her dog. "They're always very like happy and excited, it's very interactive which I really liked."

For some parade goers, attending the parade has been a tradition for many years.

"I went to college here at UCSB and so I definitely came during all that time, but my parents brought me, cause they're very artsy and my aunt is very artsy," said Urwick.

The parade included creativity colors and unique creations for everyone to enjoy.

The Summer Solstice Festival officially wraps up on Sunday.