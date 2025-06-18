Summer fire outlook for the Central Coast

VENTURA, Calif. - High fire season is now underway in California.

"That increase fire risk across the interior areas first for June and then spreading toward the coast as we head into July and August," said National Weather Service Meteorologist, Robbie Munroe.

A La Niña means drier, warmer weather- particularly here on the central and southern coast.

“We’re starting to see that season shift towards drier vegetation and starting to see some smaller fires out there. that’s a signal we’re in fire season and things will likely get worse from here.”

The National Weather Service says the main impact of La Niña on fire weather is that La Niña years are statistically less rainy, which may have contributed to the fuels still being very dry in January during the Santa Ana winds.

2025 began with a series of damaging wildfires—including the palisades and eaton fires in los angeles.

So far this year, more than 57,000 acres have burned from San Diego to Ventura county.

The Kenneth fire in Ventura county burned more than 1,000 acres in January and was fueled by extreme Santa Ana winds.

"And we're most when they overlap with the really dry conditions which is usually in the September through November time frame," said Munroe. "But as we saw this past winter it can last into December or January."

"Fire spreads based on a couple of basic principles, the fuels, the weather and the topography," said Ventura County Public Information Officer, Andrew Dowd.

"We prepare for all types of weather conditions.- we are prepared to respond to emergencies 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. When we know that there are sundowner wind events, red flag conditions, Santa Ana wind conditions, our agency will, depending on those conditions and severity, will consider up staffing," said Dowd.

Santa Ana winds blow from the inland deserts toward the coast—they’re hot, dry, and strong—and can rapidly escalate wildfires.

These winds are most common in Fall and Winter—but they can strike at any time.

In Santa Barbara, sundowner winds create similar conditions—blowing from the northwest, down the mountains, toward the coast—and are known for rapid fire spread.

Local fire agencies urge residents to prepare for wildfires early by creating a go-bad and clearing vegetation near homes.

