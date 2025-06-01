FCA All-Star Football Classic is a thriller won by Northern Santa Barbara County

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Unlike professional all-star and pro bowl games, the 14th Annual FCA All-Star Football Classic was competitive and exciting.

Righetti wide receiver Derek Reynoso caught a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to give the Northern Santa Barbara County All-Stars a thrilling 21-20 win over their counterparts in San Luis Obispo County.

The game brings together the top graduating senior football players on the Central Coast for one last hurrah on the high school gridiron.

Lompoc receiver Izzy Elizondo caught a first-half touchdown pass but the north trailed 13-9 at halftime.

San Luis Obispo senior quarterback Jayce Gomes had three rushing touchdowns for the SLO County All-Stars including a 75-yard scamper in the first quarter for the game's first points.

Gomes' third touchdown of the game put his team up 20-9 heading into the fourth quarter.

But the Northern Santa Barbara County All-Stars had the finishing touch and Santa Ynez defensive back Ryder McClurg sealed the game in the final moments with an interception on his home field.

(Ryder McClurg is feeling good after game-ending interception).