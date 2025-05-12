Three injured in two car crash on Highway 246 in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. – Fire crews helped a woman via helicopter and two others via ambulance to Cottage Hospital after a two-car crash on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez just before 1:00 p.m. Monday.

The woman needed extrication for her major injuries and was airlifted as the solo driver in one car to Cottage for treatment, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The second car involved had two adults, a man and a woman, with moderate injuries and an ambulance helped the pair to Cottage for their treatment, according to the SBCFD.

Highway 246 remained open after the crash and the accident's cause is under investigation.