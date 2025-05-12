Skip to Content
Top Stories

Three injured in two car crash on Highway 246 in Solvang

SBCFD
By
Updated
today at 3:43 pm
Published 2:52 pm

SOLVANG, Calif. – Fire crews helped a woman via helicopter and two others via ambulance to Cottage Hospital after a two-car crash on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez just before 1:00 p.m. Monday.

The woman needed extrication for her major injuries and was airlifted as the solo driver in one car to Cottage for treatment, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The second car involved had two adults, a man and a woman, with moderate injuries and an ambulance helped the pair to Cottage for their treatment, according to the SBCFD.

Highway 246 remained open after the crash and the accident's cause is under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content