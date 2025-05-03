Skip to Content
Crews help with water rescue in Isla Vista Saturday

Published 5:47 pm

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Fire crews helped with a water rescue off Camino Majorca and Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista just before 5:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Two sailors were helped to Goleta Beach without medical complaints thanks to four firefighter ocean rescuers getting them to safety, according to the SBCFD.

Two emergency vehicles helped the two sailors and their boat after it was found 3/4 of a mile off the coast of the beach.

