Buried body in Pajaro identified, homicide investigation begins

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The body found buried near the Pajaro River levee has now been identified after being found on the night of April 10.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, the body was found to be 36-year-old Jesus Alfonso Duarte Figueroa of Watsonville.

After the autopsy, the cause of death remains under investigation as evidence found helping to deem it a homicide investigation. What that evidence is has yet to be disclosed at this time.

A toxicology report will also be performed at this time.

In conversation with MCSO, they also told KION that reports of a missing person from Santa Cruz helped in identifying the body.

MCSO will now begin the investigation hoping to speak with the unhoused population and local businesses.

Buried body found by Pajaro River levee

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A body was found by the Pajaro River Levee on Thursday night, having been buried.

Detectives received word that a body may have been buried by the connecting bridge between Pajaro and Watsonville, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

The search for the body began at 3 p.m. with the body found around 8 p.m. on the Pajaro side of the river west of the connecting bridge.

No identity has been disclosed as the investigation is currently active.