Protestors take to the streets on Presidents Day to send a message to Trump administration

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.— Dozens of people gathered in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and San Luis Obispo holding signs reading “Protect Democracy,” and “Keep Families Together.”



As personal politics continues to divide people, so does President Trump’s immigration policy.



“They're taking people from their families. Kids are coming home from school and their parents are gone,” said Indivisible Carpinteria Co Chair Carol Kernahan.

According to Data Immigration and Customs Enforcement posted on X, the agency arrested 8,276 people between January 22nd and January 31st.



It also issued 6,577 "detainers lodged" for people arrested by other law-enforcement agencies whom ice has reason to believe are eligible for deportation.

“I’m white, I'm in America. I am a descendant of immigrants. Like we're all here because of immigrants, at least the vast majority of us are. And a lot of people have lost sight of that,” said Heather Anderson, who lives in Los Olivos



Foreign policy is also fueling unrest among protestors.



“You know, Trump cozying up to Putin and leaving out our European allies and the other democracies in Europe and Ukraine, leaving that out of the peace talks at all,” said Lisa Thomas, who is visiting from Seattle.

Protestors say the rhetoric coming out of the new administration will have negative consequences for everyone living here.



The demonstrations Monday were part of a larger day of action nationwide called “Not My Presidents Day,”



“People driving by were honking. There is a momentum that's growing. You could feel that it grew by the minute. And I think that momentum will continue to grow in support of protecting democracy,” said Gib Johnson, who lives in Carpinteria.