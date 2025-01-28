Staying Home! Santa Barbara High School basketball star Luke Zuffelato commits to UCSB

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local basketball fans are in for a treat as Santa Barbara High School star Luke Zuffelto is staying home for college as he commits to UCSB.

"All the kids that come and watch me at Santa Barbara High School can now watch me at UCSB, it's just amazing," said a beaming Zuffelato.

He is the all-time leading scorer and rebounder for the Dons basketball program.

This season the 6'5 guard is averaging over 25 points per game and around 11 rebounds per game.

He also leads the 20-5 Dons in assists and blocked shots this year as well.

Zuffelato is a fierce competitor who shines in big moments.

Last year he hit two late three-pointers to rally the Dons past San Clemente in a CIF-SS quarterfinal playoff game.

This year he made national news by sinking a running, buzzer-beating three-pointer to defeat powerhouse Sierra Canyon.

The very next game he hit another three-point buzzer-beater to win at an Arizona Tournament.

"Every time I step on the floor I want to win every game no matter who it is, no matter who we play I just want to win with dominance and just play with my heart," said Zuffelato.

He is thrilled to be a Gaucho.

"I am glad this opportunity was given to me I am going to make the most of it and we are going to make some noise the next couple of years."

Luke's dad Greg Zuffelato is also his head coach.

"All the hard work, ultimately this is what he did it for," began Greg. "He wanted to be an NCAA Division 1 athlete at a top university and that is what UCSB is."

Luke Zuffelato is the first Santa Barbara High School boys basketball player to commit to UCSB since Paul Johnson played for the Gauchos in the late 1980's and early 1990's.