UC Santa Barbara’s Gevirtz School hosts 2025 Fellowship Breakfast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - 52 of the UC Santa Barbara Gevirtz Graduate School of Education's most promising graduate students were honored Friday morning at the annual Fellowship Breakfast.

Maria Zate, UCSB's Director of Communications, shared that one of the newest fellowships is the Community Fellows Fund, a partnership between the Gevirtz School, the Santa Barbara Unified School District and local philanthropists.

Herb Tuyay/KEYT

Highly qualified, first generation and bilingual students wanting to teach in their hometown of Santa Barbara were selected, including Clarissa Macias. The Santa Barbara native is headed to Dos Pueblos High School to teach English.

"Without this fellowship I wouldn't be able to pour all of my energy and focus into my students and making change, promoting diversity and teaching super important subjects," said Macias.

Zate explained that fellowships are made possible through generous private foundations and individual donors. To date, they've contributed to 26 funds to support Gevirtz School students. Fellowship funds awarded this year totaled more than $255,000.