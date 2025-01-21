Santa Barbara area residents donate more than 7,000 pounds of fire relief aid to LA

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Residents along the South Coast stepped up in a big way during Santa Barbara Public Market's LA Fires Donation Drive last week.

The effort was in partnership with the newly formed Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighters Foundation.

Organizers shared with Your News Channel that the week-long event collected more than 7,000 pounds of essential items:

4,000 pounds of clothing

2,500 pounds of bedding and blankets

50 boxes of diapers

300 pairs of shoes

200 pounds of non-perishable food

Additional vital supplies

Organizers celebrate community generosity

(Silas Fallstich/SB Public Market)

Silas Fallstich, Public Market's Social Media Manger, said the collection was delivered Sunday to the Pasadena Community Jobs Center where the items are being distributed to families and individuals impacted by the fires throughout Los Angeles County.

An additional 4,000 pounds of donated goods arrived after the initial load was taken down south. The organizing team is planning another trip down the coast this weekend.

"We're actively seeking distribution partners and organizations who can help ensure these additional donations reach those in need," said Fallstich. "Interested organizations can contact us directly to coordinate logistics and distribution."



