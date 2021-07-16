Santa Barbara County to unveil new recycling center

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara County has a new recycling center. The ReSource Center at the Tajiguas Landfill will help the county divert more trash from ending up in the landfill.

The new facility will divert an additional 60% of the county's trash from ending up in the landfill. The additional capacity will increase the county's recycling rate to over 85%.

The county broke ground on the facility on May 30, 2019. The facility was expected to cost $150 million dollars. In a press release, the county stated it cost $130 million.

There will be a ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. Friday at the facility. County representatives, workers and Congressman Salud Carbajal will be among those attending the ceremony.