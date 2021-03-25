Central Coast colleges, law enforcement, Santa Barbara County Public Health director condemn anti-Asian hate crimes

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – As hate crimes against Asian Americans surges across the country, Central Coast schools, law enforcement and the director of Santa Barbara County Public health condemn the racist attacks.

According to CSU San Bernardino's Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, anti-Asian hate crimes surged by 149% in 16 of the largest cities in America.

"I'm still processing, I am both outraged and sadden by the tragic murders of those 8 members in the Atlantic communities," said Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Do-Reynoso. "Six of them were Asian American. It brings close to home because I am an Asian American immigrant."

Allan Hancock College tweeted "AHC stands with the victims of the shooting in Atlanta and in support of our #AAPI students, faculty, staff, and community members. We condemn any violence, especially in regard to unprovoked attacks aimed at members of vulnerable communities."

https://twitter.com/HancockCollege/status/1372690476491550721

Cal Poly released a statement to their students regarding this issue.

Dear campus community, The rise in anti-Asian hate and violence around the country is abhorrent and goes against everything we stand for at Cal Poly. The recent shootings in Atlanta, along with the onslaught of verbal and physical assaults against the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) communities and the disproportionate impacts of a global pandemic, have understandably brought about fear, sadness, and anger for many. They have also resulted in a call to action, a call for community support, and a call for change. That is why leaders from around the country are inviting people to participate in an Asian American Day of Action on March 26th: #StopAsianHate – a Virtual National Day of Action and Healing. The date was selected in recognition of March 26, 1790, when the Naturalization Act was signed into law, prohibiting non-white people from becoming citizens of the United States. We encourage everyone in our community to learn more about this event, find additional resources and information on anti-Asian hate, and gain access to upcoming Bystander training by visiting: https://www.asianamericandayofaction.com/. Now is the time to answer hate with love and help to transform our communities. We all can play a part. Together, we are stronger. Together, we stand up for and with each other. Jeffrey D. Armstrong President Denise Isom Interim Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released a statement, standing in solidarity with the AAPI community.