Central Coast colleges, law enforcement, Santa Barbara County Public Health director condemn anti-Asian hate crimes
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – As hate crimes against Asian Americans surges across the country, Central Coast schools, law enforcement and the director of Santa Barbara County Public health condemn the racist attacks.
According to CSU San Bernardino's Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, anti-Asian hate crimes surged by 149% in 16 of the largest cities in America.
"I'm still processing, I am both outraged and sadden by the tragic murders of those 8 members in the Atlantic communities," said Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Do-Reynoso. "Six of them were Asian American. It brings close to home because I am an Asian American immigrant."
Allan Hancock College tweeted "AHC stands with the victims of the shooting in Atlanta and in support of our #AAPI students, faculty, staff, and community members. We condemn any violence, especially in regard to unprovoked attacks aimed at members of vulnerable communities."
Cal Poly released a statement to their students regarding this issue.
Dear campus community,
The rise in anti-Asian hate and violence around the country is abhorrent and goes against everything we stand for at Cal Poly. The recent shootings in Atlanta, along with the onslaught of verbal and physical assaults against the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) communities and the disproportionate impacts of a global pandemic, have understandably brought about fear, sadness, and anger for many.
They have also resulted in a call to action, a call for community support, and a call for change. That is why leaders from around the country are inviting people to participate in an Asian American Day of Action on March 26th: #StopAsianHate – a Virtual National Day of Action and Healing. The date was selected in recognition of March 26, 1790, when the Naturalization Act was signed into law, prohibiting non-white people from becoming citizens of the United States.
We encourage everyone in our community to learn more about this event, find additional resources and information on anti-Asian hate, and gain access to upcoming Bystander training by visiting: https://www.asianamericandayofaction.com/.
Now is the time to answer hate with love and help to transform our communities. We all can play a part. Together, we are stronger. Together, we stand up for and with each other.
Jeffrey D. Armstrong
President
Denise Isom
Interim Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity OfficerCal Poly San Luis Obispo
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released a statement, standing in solidarity with the AAPI community.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is joining the Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA) in taking a clear stance in response to the abhorrent recent attacks against members of the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities across the country. In a statement released, MCSA President Sheriff Peter Koutoujian of the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office in Massachusetts said, “MCSA is deeply troubled by the recent physical and verbal acts of violence perpetrated against members of the Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. MCSA sheriffs stand in solidarity with the AAPI community and condemn these heinous acts in the strongest possible terms. Racism, hate and violence have no place in our communities. MCSA sheriffs, their deputies and support staff will diligently continue to work each day on ensuring their counties are safe for everyone who calls them home.”
Sheriff Brown, who is a member of the MCSA Executive Board, added, “All the men and women of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office denounce hatred, violence and racism of any kind. While we are pleased that we have had no hate crimes against Asian or Pacific Islander victims reported in the communities we police since at-least the beginning of 2000, we want to ensure these types of crimes are reported to us if they occur. All such reports are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. We will relentlessly pursue and apprehend the perpetrators of crimes committed against members of our Asian-American and Pacific Islander community, or any other group of people within our county that is targeted due to their race, ancestry, religion, age, gender, disability or sexual orientation. We stand strong in Santa Barbara County because we stand together.”
It is the policy of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office to safeguard the rights of all people, irrespective of their disability, gender, nationality, race or ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, and/or association with a person or group with one or more of these actual or perceived characteristics. Any acts or threats of violence, property damage, harassment, intimidation, or other crimes motivated by hate or bias are viewed very seriously and given high priority."Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
