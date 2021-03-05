Santa Ynez Valley restaurant delivering hot meals to those in need

Top Stories

SOLVANG, Calif. — A Santa Ynez Valley non-profit is teaming up with local restaurants to help those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is closing in on the one year anniversary of when it started. And many families and people are struggling financially.

The Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People (PHP) are working with local restaurants to help those in need, especially with meals. Bell’s Restaurant is one that is partnering with PHP to help Santa Ynez Valley families.

Bell’s Restaurant opened in 2018. Their owners Daisy ad Greg Ryan said the community needs to come together during tough times.

“While we have re-opened outside dining on our patio, we remain committed to helping feed our valley," wrote the Gregs in a statement. “We wanted to pair with existing organizations that have access to these communities and help supplement and distribute a healthy and substantial meal to those in need. People Helping People has a long history serving individuals and families throughout Santa Ynez and Los Alamos and we are glad they are joining our mission.”

PHP also partners with the Old Mission Santa Inés. They have a weekly food distribution every Thursday in Solvang. And are hoping to increase another food distribution from twice a month to every week in Los Alamos.

For more information about volunteering or receiving food, visit PHP’s website.