New retail coming to Enos Ranch West

Top Stories

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Construction is underway for new retail at Enos Ranch West.

City developers say the shopping center is part of the Enos Ranch Project located at the northwest corner of South College Drive and Betteravia Road.

The shopping center will include a new Aldi's Grocery Store.

There will also be a new Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Restaurant.

Over a dozen tractors, bulldozers are active on the 7.8-acre site.

Find out more on what shoppers can expect as construction continues as well as when some of the new stores will be open on NewsChannel 12.