The Combined Force Space Component Command change command leaders a Vandenberg Air Force Base

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — A new commander is in charge of the Combined Force Space Component Command. Major General DeAnna Burt is returning to the Central Coast to replace Major General John Shaw.

Major General Shaw will head to a new assignment as the deputy commander of U.S. Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base.

Major General Burt was previously stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Bases from June 2006 to July 2008. She said she has already seen a lot of familiar faces since her return.

Major General Burt said her goal is to make sure if a war goes to space, to be able to work with our allies to ensure victory.