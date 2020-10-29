New, hi-tech voting system put to the test in SB, SLO and Ventura Counties

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There has been a lot of talk and debate leading up to this election about voter fraud and foreign interference. Those concerns are putting county elections officials in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in the spotlight right now.

One critical factor is the voting tabulation system they put in place to make sure every vote is counted securely. All three counties are using a somewhat new and complex voting system created by a company called Dominion Voting Systems headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

During the June Primary in Georgia this year, voters waited for hours, some in the rain, to cast their ballot. Many walked away and never did vote. Georgia elections officials blamed the problems on complications implementing a $100,000,000 next-generation statewide voting system by Dominion.

At older polling places, the new machines blew fuses and poll workers were not trained properly. Officials described a series of problems for the chaos.

“Equipment was delivered late, some of it’s not charged up, the check in folks aren’t really clear what to do,” described one Georgia Elections Commissioner.

Elections officials in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties know what happened in Georgia and they took note of the mistakes made in the Peach State so the same things don't happen here.