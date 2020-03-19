America’s Job Center phones flooded with unemployment calls

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Businesses across Santa Barbara, California and the U.S. are closing to prevent the increased spread of the Coronavirus. As a result workers scared about how they will pay their bills.

A representative at America's Job Center in Santa Barbara said their phone lines are overwhelmed with people calling for unemployment benefits. Representatives are encouraging people to use their website to file for benefits. You can find that website here.

You can find additional information about other programs they offer and how to contact other departments during the Coronavirus closures here.