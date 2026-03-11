Skip to Content
Woman transported with moderate injuries after crash with tractor-trailer during heavy fog

Image courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 10:23 am
Published 10:29 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A woman was transported with moderate injuries after a collision with a tractor-trailer during heavy fog on northbound Highway 101 at Palmer Road Wednesday.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the woman was taken by ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center and the driver of the tractor-trailer did not need medical treatment after an evaluation at the scene.

First responders were dispatched to the scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning and heavy fog was reported in the surrounding area at the time of the crash noted the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

