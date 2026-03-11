Skip to Content
Family displaced after fire at home on Fleming Lane in Orcutt Wednesday afternoon

ORCUTT, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews responded to a structure fire at a single-family home in the 300 block of Fleming Lane Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 4:32 p.m. and the fire was fully knocked down around 5 p.m. after a partial collapse of the building.

No injuries were reported from the response, but family members have been displaced due to the damage to their home shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The Red Cross responded to assist the displaced family added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation noted the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

