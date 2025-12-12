Alfredo Junior Alaniz of Santa Maria convicted for the 2021 murder of Mario Merino Gonzalez

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Alfredo Junior Alaniz was convicted of murder in the first-degree for the benefit of a criminal street gang in connection with the death of 19-year-old Mario Merino Gonzalez in May of 2021.

In the early hours of May 16, 2021, Alaniz -a documented member of a Santa Maria gang- shot Mario Gonzalez 16 times, 15 times in the back, on North Lincoln Street stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office Friday.

Gonzalez was 19 at the time of his death.

In June of 2021, Santa Maria Police turned to the public for help in their investigation before Alaniz was eventually located and arrested in Las Vegas the following month.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Alaniz is next due in court on Jan. 13, 2026, for a sentencing hearing where he faces up to 50 years to life in state prison.

"This case involved the senseless and brutal killing of a young man," said District Attorney John T. Savrnoch. "I want to thank the jury for their service. I also want to thank the Santa Maria Police Department for their tireless work in investigating this case, especially Santa Maria Police Detectives Ryan Preast and Joshua Yee. Their efforts made today’s verdict possible."