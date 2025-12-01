Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Man injured after single-vehicle rollover off northbound Highway 101 near Jonata Park Road

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 11:07 am
Published 11:15 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A man was removed from a pickup truck involved in a single-vehicle rollover off of northbound Highway 101 near Jonata Park Road Monday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, CPR was initiated for the man following his extraction from the damaged truck and his status remains unknown.

One lane of northbound Highway 101 is closed as part of the response added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evloving emergency response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.