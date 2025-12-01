Man injured after single-vehicle rollover off northbound Highway 101 near Jonata Park Road

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A man was removed from a pickup truck involved in a single-vehicle rollover off of northbound Highway 101 near Jonata Park Road Monday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, CPR was initiated for the man following his extraction from the damaged truck and his status remains unknown.

One lane of northbound Highway 101 is closed as part of the response added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evloving emergency response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.