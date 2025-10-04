Mother and six-year-old daughter suffer major injuries after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A mother and daughter had major injuries after being hit by a vehicle while walking in an unmarked crosswalk near the intersection of Miller Street and Dena Way Friday morning.

On Oct. 3, around 7:04 a.m., police and medical responders were dispatched to a traffic collision involving two pedestrians with injuries at the intersection of Miller Street and Dena Way stated the Santa Maria Police Department in a press release.

First responders found an adult woman and her six-year-old daughter had been hit while walking in an unmarked crosswalk and had both sustained major injuries detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, both were transported to the hospital and the six-year-old is now in stable condition, but her mother's condition is not currently known.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

Santa Maria Police added that drugs nor alcohol are currently suspected of playing a role in the collision, but the Traffic Bureau is actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Officer Robles at 805-928-3781 ext. 2315.