Teen hospitalized after hit and run in front of Ernest Righetti High Tuesday evening

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 14-year-old was hospitalized after a hit and run involving a white GMC Yukon on Foster Road in front of Ernest Righetti High Tuesday evening.

The California Highway Patrol-Santa Maria Area (CHP) is investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Naylor at 805-608-6310.

On Sep. 9, around 6:05 p.m., dispatchers received multiple reports of a vehicle versus a pedestrian crash near the intersection of Foster Road and Woodland Street stated a press release Wednesday from the CHP.

According to the CHP, a preliminary investigation indicated that a white GMC Yukon was heading westbound on Foster Road and approaching the intersection of Woodland Street when a 14-year-old boy was attempting to cross Foster.

The 14-year-old was riding an electric scooter and was in the designated crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle and he was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for further medical treatment detailed the CHP.

The extent of the teen's injuries and his identity have not been publicly released at this time.

"We remain concerned about the well-being of the young pedestrian involved in this incident and extend our support to him and his family during this difficult time," said Commander Joe Rodriguez.