Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Grand opening of TEK-MAR School and Gloria Liggett Tribal Office at Jalama Ranch in Lompoc

photograph of a painting of indigenous members of the Chumash
Mina Wahab
By
New
today at 10:24 am
Published 11:01 am

LOMPOC, Calif. - A new hub for tribal governance and culturally grounded high quality education celebrated their grand opening Friday afternoon at Jalama Ranch in Lompoc.

It's an important milestone for the whole region, achieving a greater level of educational advancement as well as an expansion of tribal leadership and community engagement.

The event, open to the public and hosted by Chumash Sanctuary, ushered in the new facility with demonstrations, a full barbecue dinner with desserts, tours of the ranch, live music, and more.

Aided by a combination of utilizing ESRI interactive Story Maps and thorough community surveys, this office will be able to bolster their outreach and enhance community engagement while staying rooted in cultural heritage.

Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

