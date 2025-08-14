Motorcyclist transported with major injuries after early morning collision on Bradley Road Thursday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A motorcyclist was transported with major injuries after an early morning collision on South Bradley Road Thursday.

On Aug. 14, around 6:04 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a reported collision in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road between a motorcyclist and an SUV stated a press release Wednesday from the Santa Maria Police Department.

Arriving emergency personnel found an injured motorcyclist in the roadway and they were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with major injuries as a result of the collision detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

The driver of the involved SUV had no injuries noted the Santa Maria Police Department.

This incident is currently under investigation and anyone with further information is asked to contact Officer Nickolas Barton at 805-928-3781 ext. 1358.