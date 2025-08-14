Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Motorcyclist transported with major injuries after early morning collision on Bradley Road Thursday

KEYT
By
today at 12:54 pm
Published 1:01 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A motorcyclist was transported with major injuries after an early morning collision on South Bradley Road Thursday.

On Aug. 14, around 6:04 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a reported collision in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road between a motorcyclist and an SUV stated a press release Wednesday from the Santa Maria Police Department.

Arriving emergency personnel found an injured motorcyclist in the roadway and they were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with major injuries as a result of the collision detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

The driver of the involved SUV had no injuries noted the Santa Maria Police Department.

This incident is currently under investigation and anyone with further information is asked to contact Officer Nickolas Barton at 805-928-3781 ext. 1358.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
major injury collision
motorcyclist-involved traffic collision
SANTA MARIA
santa maria police department
South Bradley Road

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content