One man has died and an underage boy is in critical condition after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a car Monday evening

Lompoc Police Department
today at 10:16 am
Published 10:29 am

LOMPOC, Calif. – A motorcycle carrying two people was hit by a car at the intersection of Central Avenue and Western Avenue Monday evening leaving one rider dead and the other in critical condition.

The identity of the adult man who died and the juvenile rider injured in the collision are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin shared the Lompoc Police Department.

On July 14, around 9:20 a.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the intersection of West Central Avenue and Western Avenue after reports of a collision between a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle stated a press release Tuesday from the Lompoc Police Department.

Arriving responders learned that the two males riding the motorcycle has suffered severe injuries as a result of the collision and life-saving attempts were started at the scene detailed the Lompoc Police Department.

Image courtesy of the Lompoc Police Department

According to Lompoc Police, both motorcycle riders were taken to area hospitals, but the adult man later died from his injuries and the other rider -identified only as a juvenile male- is currently in critical condition.

The driver of the involved car was not injured and cooperated with investigators and it does not appear that drugs or alcohol played a factor in the fatal collision noted the Lompoc Police Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

