Driver dies after single-vehicle collision on West Ocean Avenue in Lompoc Wednesday afternoon

LOMPOC, Calif. – The driver of a 2018 Chevrolet truck has died after a single-vehicle crash on West Ocean Avenue Wednesday.

On July 2, around 12:21 p.m., California Highway Patrol's San Luis Obispo Communications Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash on West Ocean Avenue near Douglas Avenue stated a press release from the California Highway Patrol-Buellton Area (CHP).

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Chevrolet truck was traveling westbound when it overturned and rolled into the dry concrete irrigation canal west of Douglas Avenue detailed the CHP.

The driver and only person in the truck suffered fatal injuries as a result and their identity is being withheld at this time explained the CHP.

The investigation into the fatal incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Buellton Area CHP Office at 805-691-6160.

"This is a tragic day for the family and the community," shared Buellton Area Commander Lieutenant Jason Bronson. "Our officers were at the crash scene with many of those family members, and I hope our investigation can provide some closure."