Two drivers injured after head-on collision on Highway 135 Monday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 10:33 am
Published 10:42 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Two people were injured and transported to Marian Regional Medical Center from the scene of a head-on collision on Highway 135 Monday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a solo female driver had major injuries following the collision and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in a CalStar helicopter and a solo male driver was also transported from the scene in a ground ambulance.

Highway 135 was closed in both directions as part of the response which happened around 8:26 a.m. and the exact cause of the collision remains under investigation added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

More information about the collision will be added to this article as it becomes available.

For the latest road conditions across the state, visit here.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

