Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Man airlifted with major injuries after rollover on Palmer Road Thursday evening

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
New
today at 10:03 am
Published 10:09 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A man was airlifted with major injuries after a vehicle rollover in the 6600 block of Palmer Road Thursday evening.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the man was trapped in the damaged Honda Accord and was assisted by first responders to get out of the vehicle before being taken by a CalStar helicopter to Marian Regional Medical Center.

First responders were first called to the scene at 11:40 p.m. Thursday added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
emergency airlift
KEYT
major injury traffic collision
Marian Regional Medical Center
Palmer Road
santa barbara county fire department
vehicle rollover

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content