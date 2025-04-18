Man airlifted with major injuries after rollover on Palmer Road Thursday evening

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A man was airlifted with major injuries after a vehicle rollover in the 6600 block of Palmer Road Thursday evening.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the man was trapped in the damaged Honda Accord and was assisted by first responders to get out of the vehicle before being taken by a CalStar helicopter to Marian Regional Medical Center.

First responders were first called to the scene at 11:40 p.m. Thursday added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.