One man has died and another is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Main Street in Santa Maria early Tuesday morning

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – One man has died and another is in critical condition after they were both struck by an eastbound vehicle in the 700 block of Main Street while crossing the street early Tuesday morning.

On March 18, around 5:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to a traffic collision in the 700 block of West Main Street stated a press release about the fatal incident from the Santa Maria Police Department Tuesday.

Arriving officers determined that an eastbound vehicle hit two men, currently only identified as a 22-year-old and a 23-year-old, as they were crossing the street outside of a crosswalk detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, both men sustained major injuries from the collision and were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.

The 23-year-old man later died from his injuries at the hospital and the 22-year-old man remains in critical condition shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

The adult woman driving the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation added the Santa Maria Police Department.

While the investigation is ongoing, it does not appear at this point in the investigation that drugs or alcohol played a factor in the fatal incident shared the Santa Maria Police Department and anyone with more information is asked to contact Officer Robles with the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Unit at 805-928-3781 ext. 2315.