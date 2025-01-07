Fire crews respond to trash can fire at a business on Industrial Way in Buellton

BUELLTON, Calif. – Fire crews found a trash can on fire at a commercial fire at 175 Industrial Way in Buellton Tuesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday for a call of light smoke coming from a commercial building in the area.

Once the source of the smoke was discovered, fire crews waived off additional responders and remained on the scene to monitor the incident and investigate its cause detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.