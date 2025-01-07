Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Fire crews respond to trash can fire at a business on Industrial Way in Buellton

KEYT
By
today at 11:20 am
Published 11:26 am

BUELLTON, Calif. – Fire crews found a trash can on fire at a commercial fire at 175 Industrial Way in Buellton Tuesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday for a call of light smoke coming from a commercial building in the area.

Once the source of the smoke was discovered, fire crews waived off additional responders and remained on the scene to monitor the incident and investigate its cause detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
BUELLTON
commercial fire
KEYT
santa barbara county fire department
trash can fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content