Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

People Enjoyed New Years day in Pismo Beach

Christina Rodriguez
By
today at 4:53 pm
Published 4:57 pm

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- People traveled across California to enjoy New Years day in Pismo Beach on Wednesday.

Some folks said they traveled from Southern and Northern California to visit family. Others camped out, enjoyed the Dunes and sea life activities.

Most people said coming to Pismo Beach is a yearly tradition.

The restaurants and local shops were jam packed with locals and tourists.

More importantly, people said they were lucky to get the Central Coast sunshine -- unlike last years rain.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content