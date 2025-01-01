People Enjoyed New Years day in Pismo Beach

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- People traveled across California to enjoy New Years day in Pismo Beach on Wednesday.

Some folks said they traveled from Southern and Northern California to visit family. Others camped out, enjoyed the Dunes and sea life activities.

Most people said coming to Pismo Beach is a yearly tradition.

The restaurants and local shops were jam packed with locals and tourists.

More importantly, people said they were lucky to get the Central Coast sunshine -- unlike last years rain.