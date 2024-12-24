Skip to Content
One person has died after head-on collision on northbound Highway 1 south of Vandenberg Village

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. – One person has died and another had major injuries after a head-on collision on northbound Highway 1 south of Constellation Road.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the person with major injuries was transported by helicopter to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara for further treatment.

One lane of northbound Highway 1 remains open as part of the response that was first called in around 10:04 a.m. added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

After the initial head-on collision, another single-vehicle accident occurred in the same area but resulted in no injuries to the family of four in that crash shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The image below, courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, shows the second crash scene.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

