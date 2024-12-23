Coastal Warnings: Stay Safe During High Surf and Coastal Flooding in San Luis Obispo County

OCEANO, Calif. -- The National Weather Service reported on Saturday potential damaging high surf and coastal flooding will hit the central coast Monday night through Tuesday. They are specifically warning campers near Oceano to stay out of the water.

It’s important for beachgoers, boaters, and off-roaders to stay informed and prepared. Whether you’re planning to surf at Oceano Dunes, take a boat out, or just enjoy a walk on the beach, safety must be the top priority.

The Dangers of High Surf

Recent reports from the National Weather Service have highlighted the risk of high surf and coastal flooding along the coastline, especially Monday night. Local authorities are urging extreme caution, as the powerful waves can easily catch even the most experienced surfers or swimmers off guard.

Natalie Oliver, a resident of Tulare County who frequently visits the Central Coast, warns, “It's just where they crash. You just can't believe how much force there is in those waves. People ought to be really cautious. I don't care how good your surfer you are or how good a swimmer you are. This is very dangerous.”

The waves, which can reach heights of 18 to 25 feet, well beyond typical surf conditions, are dangerous not just for surfers but also for anyone venturing near the water. Even strong swimmers can be overwhelmed by the sheer force of the ocean.

Safety Precautions: What You Need to Know

In response to these hazardous conditions, several key safety measures have been put in place:

Oceano Dunes Access Closed : Off-roading and beach access are temporarily restricted at Oceano Dunes due to the large waves. Local officials urge the public to stay off the dunes and avoid the area to prevent accidents and potential rescues.

: Off-roading and beach access are temporarily restricted at Oceano Dunes due to the large waves. Local officials urge the public to stay off the dunes and avoid the area to prevent accidents and potential rescues. Boating Advisory : The National Weather Service recommends that boaters stay in safe harbor and refrain from going out into the water during high surf conditions. Strong waves can capsize boats and create dangerous conditions for even experienced mariners.

: The recommends that boaters stay in safe harbor and refrain from going out into the water during high surf conditions. Strong waves can capsize boats and create dangerous conditions for even experienced mariners. Coastal Flooding: Coastal flooding is also a serious concern. High waves may push water over the shoreline and onto roads, posing risks for pedestrians and drivers alike.

Nicholi MacKewicz, Fire Captain with the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, emphasizes the potential danger: “There’s a lot of potential for rescues and boats in distress...we ask the community to make sure they know what the weather and surf conditions are like every time that they go out into the water.”

Local Response: Ready to Act

Local first responders, including CAL FIRE and the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, are on high alert, ready to assist in any coastal emergencies. According to Captain MacKewicz, rescue teams are fully equipped to handle a variety of situations, from high surf rescues to boats in distress. But the best way to avoid needing help is by staying safe and informed.

Joe Brusati, from the Southern Marin Fire Protection District, reminds us that no one is immune to the unpredictable nature of the ocean. “Some of the people that are out here, you know, are very experienced surfers, but even they can’t control water or weather.”

Key Tips for Staying Safe

As the high surf warnings continue, here are some essential tips for everyone planning to visit the coast:

Stay on Dry Ground: Avoid getting too close to the water. High surf can suddenly surge onto the beach, and strong rip currents can form without warning. Know the Conditions: Before heading out, check the latest surf and weather forecasts. Websites and apps from the National Weather Service, the U.S. Coast Guard, and local authorities are great resources for updated warnings and conditions. Report Distress: If you see someone in distress or notice any unusual activity, immediately call 911 or report it to local authorities. First responders are trained to handle surf rescues and have specialized equipment, such as rescue watercrafts (RWC), ready to deploy. Stay Out of the Water: For both swimmers and surfers, the National Weather Service urges everyone to stay out of the water during high surf events. Even experienced individuals can struggle to control their movements in large waves. Avoid Rock Walls and Unstable Areas: Stay away from rock walls and other unstable structures along the coast, as they can become dangerous under strong wave impacts.

Stay Safe, Stay Informed

This Christmas Eve, whether you’re visiting for the surf, the sand, or just a scenic view, it’s critical to respect the power of the ocean. While the central coast offers unparalleled beauty, the weather and surf conditions can quickly turn dangerous. Always prioritize your safety by staying updated on the latest warnings and taking proactive steps to stay safe.

As Natalie Oliver aptly puts it, “Stay safe. Stay on the dry ground.”