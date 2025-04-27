Cal Poly blanked by Irvine as Mustangs drop Big West series

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Left-handed starter Josh Volmerding (4-3) shouldered a tough 0-4 loss to UC Irvine but posted a quality start (6.0 IP, 3 ER) while tallying a single-game career-high 11 strikeouts.

Cal Poly (28-13, 15-5 BW) dropped a third game behind UC Irvine (31-9, 18-2 BW) after losing the series for the first time in four years. The Mustangs got substantial pitching support but could not make their offensive chances count, leaving nine men on base.

The Mustangs enjoyed their best chances in the second and third innings when they had two runners in each frame. Jack Collins earned a pair of walks and Cam Hoiland tallied a multi-hit game (2-for-4), but there was not much offensive production elsewhere for Cal Poly.

Josh Volmerding was on fire in the top of two, pulling off a rare three-K inning when he punched out Castagnola, Penso, and Gaz on strikes. Heading into the third, the sophomore southpaw retired another set of Anteater batters for six in a row, five being strikeouts.

After Volmerding tallied his seventh and eighth strikeouts, UC Irvine finally broke through for a trio of runs with RBIs from Penso and Gaz. He fanned McCombs in the fifth to tally his ninth K, tying his single-game career high.

Volmerding went on to shatter his career-high with another pair of punchouts in the sixth before being relieved by Tanner Sagouspe. With "Goose" adding three strikeouts through three complete innings, the Mustangs finished with their second-most K's in a game this season.

UC Irvine added a fourth insurance run on an eighth-inning sac fly, which persisted to a 0-4 loss for the Mustangs.

Cal Poly and UC Irvine wrap up the three-game series with Ethan Marmie's start tomorrow, slated for 1:00 p.m. at Baggett Stadium.

