Santa Maria asking bus riders for input on a new route to San Luis Obispo

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) is asking bus riders for their input to help create a new round trip route to San Luis Obispo.

A new public survey is now open and is gathering rider suggestions and preferences for a route that originates in the Santa Maria Valley and travels to San Luis Obispo.

Input from the online survey will assist SMRT design the destinations and stops of the new route.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish and asks riders a series of 13 multiple-choice questions.

Among the questions bus passengers are asked includes: which listed San Luis Obispo stop locations they would likely use, what is the main reason to travel to San Luis Obispo, how many stops they prefer, which days of the week will they likely use the service, what listed Santa Maria/Orcutt pick up location they prefer.

Users are able to check their answers and should be able complete the survey within a couple of minutes.

To view or complete the SMRT survey, click here.