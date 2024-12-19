Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

One man hospitilized with moderate injuries after two-vehicle collision at Highway 246 and Refugio

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
New
today at 10:02 am
Published 10:47 am

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – A man was transported to the hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 246 and North Refugio Road Thursday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, both of the vehicles had single drivers and one of the vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its side.

The man with moderate injuries was able to crawl out of his vehicle through a window detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The call time for first responders came in at 8:45 a.m. ad the scene had been fully cleared shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
highway 246
KEYT
santa ynez
two-vehicle collision

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content