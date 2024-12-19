One man hospitilized with moderate injuries after two-vehicle collision at Highway 246 and Refugio

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – A man was transported to the hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 246 and North Refugio Road Thursday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, both of the vehicles had single drivers and one of the vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its side.

The man with moderate injuries was able to crawl out of his vehicle through a window detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The call time for first responders came in at 8:45 a.m. ad the scene had been fully cleared shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.