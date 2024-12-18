Flu Season Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels: What You Need to Know

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- As the 2023-2024 flu season rolls out, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported something significant: flu activity is back to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. The CDC's data from October 2023 to April 2024 reveals that flu cases have surged to numbers similar to those seen in the 2016-2017 season. For many, this signals a return to a familiar, yet concerning, pattern of seasonal illness.

While the flu had taken a backseat in recent years due to COVID-19 protocols and the widespread uptake of vaccines, this year's flu season is causing medical professionals to take notice. The CDC has classified this season as "moderately severe," with all age groups affected.

The Flu is Back: A Look at the CDC's Latest Report

Influenza activity has increased significantly this year, with 40 million reported cases, a stark rise compared to the quieter seasons of the last few years. The number of people seeking medical attention is also concerning, with 18 million individuals turning to healthcare providers for help. While this is still below the peak numbers seen in some previous years, it signals that flu season has returned with force.

The CDC's classification of this season as "moderately severe" is an important reminder that flu is still a major health threat, even as we continue to deal with the lingering effects of the pandemic. Medical professionals are urging the public to take the season seriously and remain vigilant in their prevention efforts.

Who’s Most at Risk?

As with any flu season, certain populations are at higher risk for severe complications, including hospitalization and death. According to the CDC, seniors aged 65 and older are among the most vulnerable to the flu. The good news? Research shows that the flu vaccine has been particularly effective in saving lives among these high-risk groups, providing crucial protection against severe outcomes.

While the flu does affect people of all ages, it is clear that older adults need to take extra precautions to protect themselves. Getting vaccinated remains one of the best ways to reduce the risk of flu-related complications, especially for seniors and individuals with chronic health conditions.

The Role of Vaccination: A Key to Protection

One of the most effective ways to prevent the flu—and its potential severe consequences—is through vaccination. The CDC's data highlights the significant impact of the flu vaccine, particularly among vulnerable populations. Seniors and those with underlying health conditions have benefited from the protection the vaccine provides, reducing the likelihood of hospitalization and death.

If you haven’t yet received the flu vaccine, now is the time to do so. The flu vaccine is available at pharmacies, healthcare providers' offices, and even local clinics. It’s not just a way to protect yourself; it's a vital tool in safeguarding those around you, especially those who may be more vulnerable to the virus.

Preventive Measures: Stay Safe This Season

While vaccination is key, it’s not the only way to reduce the spread of the flu. Basic hygiene practices are your first line of defense in preventing illness:

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing (ideally with a tissue or your elbow).

when coughing or sneezing (ideally with a tissue or your elbow). Stay home if you’re feeling sick—this helps prevent spreading the flu to others.

if you’re feeling sick—this helps prevent spreading the flu to others. Wear a mask in crowded places or when you're around people who may be at higher risk of severe illness.

in crowded places or when you're around people who may be at higher risk of severe illness. Disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, phones, and remote controls.

By incorporating these simple habits into your daily routine, you can significantly reduce your chances of getting sick or passing the flu along to others.

As we enter this year’s flu season, the CDC's report serves as a reminder of the importance of flu prevention. With 40 million cases reported so far, and a "moderately severe" classification across all age groups, it’s clear that the flu is back in full force. But there’s good news—flu vaccination has been proven to save lives, particularly among seniors, and basic hygiene practices can go a long way in keeping the virus at bay.

So, get your flu shot, practice good hygiene, and stay vigilant this season. Your health—and the health of those around you—depends on it.