Lompoc man arrested in connection with over 29,000 images of child sexual abuse material

LOMPOC, Calif. – A 44-year-old Lompoc man was arrested Tuesday for possession, manufacture, and/or distribution of child sexual abuse material for more than 29,000 images that qualified and were linked to him digitally.

On Dec. 13, 2024, detectives received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a person who had uploaded child sexual abuse material through a social media app stated a press release Tuesday from the Lompoc Police Department.

A search warrant was granted to the social media company and a 44-year-old Lompoc man was identified as the suspect explained the Lompoc Police Department.

While investigating the first CyberTip, detectives received two more related CyberTips and another search warrant was authored and granted to the social media company shared the Lompoc Police Department.

According to Lompoc Police, a search warrant was granted and executed during which several electronic devices were collected and, after a review of the collected devices, more than 29,000 images were discovered that qualified as child sexual abuse material.

On Dec. 17, 2024, a Ramey warrant was issued for the 44-year-old's arrest and he was taken into custody and booked on violation of Penal Code 311.11(c)(1)-Child Sexual Abuse Material Possession, Manufacture, and/or Distribution of more than 600 images explained the Lompoc Police Department.