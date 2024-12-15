Santa Maria Valley Chamber hosts Alumni Youth CEO Holiday Shopping Pop-Up

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Valley Chamber hosted a holiday shopping pop-up for the their Youth CEO Alumni's on Saturday afternoon at the Santa Maria Town Center.

Seven local youth entrepreneurs set up shop and displayed their goods to make the perfect holiday gifts for shoppers.

"I think for Christmas, it's great because we packaged a lot of our stuff that we would sell, on their own as little stocking stuffers. And I think that they sold a lot better versus if we were to just had them a single item. So I think being a part over people like Christmas shopping, being in the mall, being visible, getting their name out there and then providing opportunities for the kids to keep pushing their product out is really beneficial for them to learn different parts of marketing strategies throughout the year," said Mother of an Alumni Cassandra Estrada.

Some of the small local businesses ranged from handmade jewelry, accessories, candles to boardgames. Parents say the program has helped their kids learn the true meaning of business.



“I think really helped benefit her understanding, how much money she can spend, how much money she needs to buy a more product if she wants to buy more product, what sells? What doesn't sell? and of course, my favorite part is customer service. I contact shaking hands, being friendly, being personable," said Mother of an Alumni Cassandra Estrada.

Estrada's daughter is the owner of Jayleen's Jels, she sells hair accessories for all ages.

"And I think that program really teaches are you things that aren't always typically or traditionally taught in schools? And so I think this program really sets them up for success in the business world, or to become their own entrepreneurs and continue, with the business that they chose to be, said Estrada."

Estrada said the Chamber continuing to help the children's businesses to grow even after they graduate their program really speaks to the importance the chamber has towards investing in the younger generations. She said in turn, children will grow up and serve their communities as their communities served them.

"The chamber has been nothing but supportive from marketing to customer service to engagement and to getting the word out there. I think that they've played such a vital role in all the successes and all the businesses that you see here today," said Estrada.