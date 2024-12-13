Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Lompoc man arrested for possession of over 3,000 images of child sexual abuse material

KEYT
By
today at 10:22 am
Published 10:33 am

LOMPOC, Calif. – On Wednesday, a 42-year-old Lompoc man was arrested for having over 3,000 images that qualified as child sexual abuse material.

On July 2, 2024, around 10 a.m., officers received information that a person had child sexual abuse material at an apartment complex in Lompoc stated a press release Friday from the Lompoc Police Department.

According to Lompoc Police, an investigation identified a 42-year-old man as the culprit and a search warrant was granted and served at the apartment where over 3,000 images that met the criteria of child sexual abuse material was discovered.

On Dec. 11, detectives arrested the 42-year-old and booked him on a Ramey warrant at the Santa Barbara County Jail for violation of PC 311.11(c)(1)-Possession, Manufacture, and/or Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material explained the Lompoc Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
lompoc
lompoc police department
possession of child sexual abuse material
Ramey warrant

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content