Lompoc man arrested for possession of over 3,000 images of child sexual abuse material

LOMPOC, Calif. – On Wednesday, a 42-year-old Lompoc man was arrested for having over 3,000 images that qualified as child sexual abuse material.

On July 2, 2024, around 10 a.m., officers received information that a person had child sexual abuse material at an apartment complex in Lompoc stated a press release Friday from the Lompoc Police Department.

According to Lompoc Police, an investigation identified a 42-year-old man as the culprit and a search warrant was granted and served at the apartment where over 3,000 images that met the criteria of child sexual abuse material was discovered.

On Dec. 11, detectives arrested the 42-year-old and booked him on a Ramey warrant at the Santa Barbara County Jail for violation of PC 311.11(c)(1)-Possession, Manufacture, and/or Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material explained the Lompoc Police Department.