Man accused of Santa Maria Halloween stabbing appears in court Thursday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Local 43-year-old Frank Castillo III was brought into the Santa Maria Superior Courthouse by officers on Thursday morning to face charges after allegedly stabbing an elderly disabled man.

The victims loved ones said Castillo has a five year history with his mother's neighbor 65-year-old Bernie DeBoer. On Halloween morning DeBoer was walking to the Bank of America on the corner of Broadway and Main Street when he was attacked from behind.

DeBoer said Castillo hit him with a rock on the side of the head, then began stabbing him, slashing his throat. Castillo ran off and before DeBoer collapsed he was able to dial 911.

Santa Maria firefighters and police found him at the scene and he was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center. Police said he sustained major injuries but was in stable condition. DeBoer was in a coma and had wounds to a major artery but was home in about a week.

DeBoer's loved ones said he has been in and out of the hospital since the attack.

During Thursday's court proceedings, both Castillo's family and DeBoer's attended the hearing. The original hearing was scheduled for Nov. 15 but later postponed per defense counsel's request for mental health evaluation.

On Thursday morning, the judge said two of the doctor's who evaluated Castillo reported conflicting statements regarding Castillo's Mental stability fit to stand trial. One doctor said he was deemed fit, while the other said otherwise.

The Judge requested a third doctor to evaluate Castillo and appointed a new court hearing for Jan. 9th.

Castillo's mother and brother denied an on camera interview, but they said the Mental Health system failed Castillo. The mother said, her son has battled mental health issues since the year 2000 and has been on medication since. She said he has not received the therapy he needs to be stable and was recently allowed to stop medication.

DeBoer's loved ones said they hope he receives long lastice justice. DeBoer had a previous restraining order against Castillo that expired this year. He was previously attacked by Castillo a year prior to the incident on Oct. 31.