Lompoc breaks ground on new public safety radio system

LOMPOC, Calif. - For three decades or more, Lompoc police, fire department, and emergency medical responders have been using outdated, analog radios to communicate.

As of this morning's groundbreaking ceremony at Ryon Memorial Park, construction is beginning on implementing a new, digitally encrypted radio network.

The project has a cost of over $4 million, and has taken over three budget cycles to get it to this point.

After using old communication equipment for over thirty years, Lompoc police are excited to implement new technology and overcome previous difficulties.