New dispensary opens in Orcutt

Dr. Greenthumb's is the second cannabis dispensary to open in the greater Santa Maria valley.
Jarrod Zinn
By
today at 11:31 am
Published 12:18 pm

ORCUTT, Calif. - A new cannabis dispensary held its grand opening in Orcutt on Saturday.

Dr. Greenthumb's, the second dispensary to be opened in the Santa Maria valley, is now open for business just off of Clark Avenue.

The manager says business is good and community reception has been more positive than he thought it would be.

Discounts are offered for first-time customers, and their inventory contains multiple varieties including edibles, topical applications, tinctures, waxes, and vapes.

Jarrod Zinn

